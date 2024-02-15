English clubs’ financial power detailed in UEFA review of $25BN European soccer economy

GENEVA (AP) — The financial power of English soccer has been detailed in a UEFA report analyzing the record 24 billion euros ($25.75 billion) economy of top-tier clubs across Europe. The 20 Premier League clubs’ total revenue of 6.5 billion euros ($7 billion) in 2022 was almost equal to the next two richest leagues combined. Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s 18-team Bundesliga each had about 3.3 billion euros ($3.54 billion). UEFA says those 20 Premier League clubs had as much revenue as all 642 clubs in the 50 countries outside the big five leagues of England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

