English club sorry for making a signing that caused backlash

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A team from the seventh tier of English soccer has apologized for signing a player who was ruled in 2017 to have raped a woman and says it had made a “significant misstep.” Manchester-based Radcliffe made no announcement of the signing of former Scotland striker David Goodwillie and selected him a game in the Northern Premier League on Tuesday without listing his name in the starting lineup on Twitter. There was an angry response on social media once it was discovered the 33-year-old Goodwillie was in the team. Goodwillie scored a hat trick in the game. Radcliffe has since said he has left the club.

