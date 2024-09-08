England’s World Cup-winning allrounder Moeen Ali retires from international cricket

England allrounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from international cricket after being overlooked for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia. The 37-year-old Ali says in an interview with British newspaper the Daily Mail that it was “time for the next generation.” Ali played 68 tests, 138 one-day internationals and 92 Twenty20 internationals for England, winning the World Cup in both the shorter forms. Matthew Mott was fired as head coach of England’s limited-overs teams last month after disappointing title defenses in the ODI and T20 World Cups and the appetite for change continued with the removal from the squad of senior players Ali and Jonny Bairstow.

