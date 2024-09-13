England’s World Cup wait is nothing next to British sailing’s quest for the America’s Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — English soccer fans have been waiting almost a lifetime to win another World Cup so just imagine what British sailing fans feel when the America’s Cup rolls around. Their best yachtsmen have been trying for 173 years to conquer the Holy Grail of sailboat racing. Ben Ainslie is the most successful sailor in Olympic history. Now as skipper and team principal of INEOS Britannia he is heading the British effort to finally end the wait for the oldest international trophy in any sport. Ainslie tells The Associated Press his goal is to “get the America’s Cup back home.” INEOS topped the challenger standings in the opening phase and will be in the semifinals starting on Saturday.

