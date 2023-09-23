England’s triple playmakers run Chile ragged at the Rugby World Cup

LILLE, France (AP) — Steve Borthwick’s triple-playmaker plan worked well against Chile as England delivered its best display at the Rugby World Cup so far in Lille. In a match that sometimes looked like a training run, Owen Farrell, George Ford and Marcus Smith showed they can share the field and deliver. Farrell returned at flyhalf in a much-changed England side and showed great understanding with Smith, who started at fullback for the first time in place of rested first-choice Freddie Steward. After coming off the bench and impressing in previous matches, Smith scored two tries in the 71-0 win. Ford joined the pair for the final half an hour, when England submerged the South Americans.

