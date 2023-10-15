England’s title defense in trouble at Cricket World Cup after stunning loss to Afghanistan

DELHI, India (AP) — England’s title defense at the Cricket World Cup is in real trouble after losing to Afghanistan by 69 runs in one of the biggest shocks in the tournament’s history. Afghanistan was dismissed for 284 with one ball of its innings remaining in Delhi, but bowled out England for 215 with 9.3 overs left. Only Harry Brook offered serious resistance with a 61-ball 66. The Afghans celebrated only their second-ever win at the World Cup, the other coming against Scotland in 2015 in their first appearance. England has lost two of its opening three group games, having been thrashed by New Zealand in the tournament opener.

