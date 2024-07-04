England’s team base at Euro 2024 is a politics-free zone on election day, John Stones says

BLANKENHAIN, Germany (AP) — France’s players have been vocal at Euro 2024 with calls to get out to vote in parliamentary elections. The England team, not so much. Defender John Stones’ verdict was that the England camp was a “politics-free zone” Thursday as Britain held a general election. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives are widely expected to lose to the opposition Labour Party. Stones was happy to discuss England’s upcoming quarterfinal game with Switzerland on Saturday but admitted he had no clue about his teammates’ voting intentions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.