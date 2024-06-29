England’s Harry Kane loves knockout soccer and his stats prove it

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — England is banking on Harry Kane’s golden touch returning in the knockout phase of the European Championship. England’s all-time record scorer has made a habit of saving his best for the late stages of recent tournaments and is aiming to continue that streak on Sunday against Slovakia in the round of 16. Kane has six goals in his last six knockout games at the Euros and the World Cup. Compared to recent tournaments, Kane is already ahead of schedule after scoring a record-extending 64th goal in the 1-1 draw with Denmark during the group stage.

