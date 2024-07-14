England’s Harry Kane and Spain’s Dani Olmo end Euro 2024 in a six-way tie for top scorer

BERLIN (AP) — England striker Harry Kane finished Euro 2024 in a six-way tie for top scorer. It’s another individual accolade for a player yet to win a major trophy for club or country. Kane ended the tournament tied on three goals with Spain midfielder Dani Olmo, Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala, Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, Slovakia winger Ivan Schranz and Georgia striker Georges Mikautadze. UEFA allowed multiple players to share the Euro 2024 top scorer award if they scored the same number of goals, in a change from recent tournaments.

