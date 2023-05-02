England’s Fran Kirby to miss World Cup with knee injury

England forward Fran Kirby has announced that she will miss the Women’s World Cup this summer because of a knee injury. Kirby was injured while playing for her club team Chelsea during the Continental League Cup semifinal against West Ham in February. After trying to rehabilitate the injury, it was determined that Kirby will need surgery and she will miss the rest of the season with Chelsea as well as the World Cup which starts in July. Kirby’s absence is another blow to an England team that recently lost captain Leah Williamson to a torn ACL, while forward Beth Mead appears to be a long shot to get back from knee surgery in time.

