England’s Chilwell urges others to open up on mental health

BURTON, England (AP) — England player Ben Chilwell has experienced his share of setbacks in recent years and says he had benefited from being open about his mental health. Now he is urging more soccer players to follow his lead. Chelsea defender Chilwell is back in the England squad after a hamstring injury ruled him out of last year’s World Cup. Chilwell was part of Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020 but was forced to spend some of that tournament in isolation after coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

