England’s Chilwell hurts hamstring, big doubt for World Cup

LONDON (AP) — England might have lost another full back to injury ahead of the World Cup after Ben Chilwell hurt his hamstring playing for Chelsea in the Champions League. Chilwell was likely fighting for the left-back spot with Luke Shaw. He covered his face with his hands as he lay on the ground after pulling up near the end of Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge. A few minutes later, as he was being helped off the field by two people, Chilwell appeared to say “it popped” to Chelsea and England teammate Mason Mount. Chelsea manager Graham Potter says it “doesn’t look positive.” Right backs Reece James and Kyle Walker are currently out injured.

