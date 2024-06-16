England’s big problem yet to be solved after Alexander-Arnold’s midfield audition

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — England’s big problem is yet to be solved. Finding the right balance in central midfield has been a long-standing issue for Gareth Southgate in his eight years as England coach. He went for something out of left-field for the European Championship. Southgate chose to play Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold as Declan Rice’s partner in the middle of midfield for the team’s group opener against Serbia on Sunday. England won 1-0 and Alexander-Arnold was far from convincing. It might be back to the drawing board.

