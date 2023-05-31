England without injured forward Beth Mead for Women’s World Cup

LONDON (AP) — England forward Beth Mead will miss the Women’s World Cup after failing to recover from a knee injury. Mead has been sidelined since November because of an ACL problem. She joined Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby in missing out because of injury in the 23-person squad. Mead was the top scorer and player of the tournament last year when England won the European Championship on home soil. Bethany England returns to the squad after being overlooked since September. Centre back Millie Bright has been out with a knee injury since March but has made the squad.

