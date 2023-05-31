England without injured forward Beth Mead for Women’s World Cup

By The Associated Press
FILE - England's Beth Mead applauds during the Women Euro 2022 semi final soccer match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Mead will miss the Women's World Cup after failing to recover in time from a knee injury. Mead, who has been sidelined since November because of an ACL problem, joined key players Leah Williamson — England's captain — and Fran Kirby in missing out because of injury when the 23-person squad was announced Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

LONDON (AP) — England forward Beth Mead will miss the Women’s World Cup after failing to recover from a knee injury. Mead has been sidelined since November because of an ACL problem. She joined Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby in missing out because of injury in the 23-person squad. Mead was the top scorer and player of the tournament last year when England won the European Championship on home soil. Bethany England returns to the squad after being overlooked since September. Centre back Millie Bright has been out with a knee injury since March but has made the squad.

