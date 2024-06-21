England wins toss, elects to field against unbeaten South Africa at T20 Cricket World Cup

GROS ISLET, St. Lucia (AP) — Defending champion England has won the toss and elected to field against unbeaten South Africa in the Super Eight stage of the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup. South Africa and England made a winning start to Super Eight Group 2 by beating co-host United States and the West Indies respectively. England retained the same side that thumped the West Indies by eight wickets at the same venue. South Africa tinkered with its team and brought back fast bowler Ottneil Baartman in place of wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi who was expensive against the United States.

