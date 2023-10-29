England wins toss and will field in Cricket World Cup match against India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to field first in its Cricket World Cup match against India. India is flying high and is the only unbeaten team in the competition thus far. The hosts sit second on the points’ table with 10 points from five games. It trails South Africa – equal on points after six games – on net run-rate. England, meanwhile, is 10th on the table. The 2019 champions sunk to last spot again on Saturday evening as the Netherlands beat Bangladesh. Both India and England have fielded an unchanged side from the previous game.

