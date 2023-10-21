England wins toss and opts to bowl against South Africa at Cricket World Cup

Temba Bavuma was ruled out because of illness as England won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa at the Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. Aiden Markram leads South Africa in Bavuma’s absence. Both teams are looking to rebound after shocking upsets in their last games. England lost to Afghanistan in Delhi by 69 runs. It was the second loss in three games for the defending champions. South Africa went down to the Netherlands in Dharamsala by 38 runs. In Lucknow, the Netherlands won the toss against Sri Lanka and opted to bat.

