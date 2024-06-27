England wins toss and elects to field against unbeaten India in T20 World Cup semifinals

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) — England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field first against unbeaten India in the semifinals at the Twenty20 World Cup. The toss was delayed by 80 minutes because of heavy early morning rain that left the outfield wet. The winner will face South Africa in Saturday’s final at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Extra time has been allocated to try to achieve a result Thursday but in the case of a washout and with no reserve day, India would advance as the higher-placed team after the Super Eight.

