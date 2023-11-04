England wins toss and bowls against Australia. Ravindra’s 3rd ton leads NZ against Pakistan

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against Australia in Ahmedabad at the Cricket World Cup. The defending champions have endured a nightmarish tournament with only one win in six games, and are languishing at the bottom of the points’ table with two points. Australia is third in the table equal on eight points with New Zealand, but ahead on net run-rate. Australia made two changes with allrounders Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green coming in for Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh. England is unchanged from its last game against India

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.