England wins the toss and bowls first in the fourth Ashes test against Australia

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England has won the toss and chose to bowl first in the fourth Ashes cricket test against Australia. Australia leads the five-match series 2-1 and can retain the Ashes with a victory or a draw at Old Trafford. England took the third test to raise hopes of an epic fightback to win the series for the first time since 2015. But the home team must still win both remaining tests to take back the famous urn. England has recalled veteran seam bowler James Anderson in its only change. Australia brings in allrounder Cameron Green and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

