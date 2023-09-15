England wins the toss and bowls first against New Zealand in final ODI. Ben Stokes is rested

LONDON (AP) — England has won the toss and chosen to bat first against New Zealand at Lord’s in the fourth and final match of their one-day international series. England leads 2-1 in the Cricket World Cup warmup series. Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson have been rested and replaced by Harry Brook, David Willey and Brydon Carse. Opener Jason Roy has missed the entire series with a back injury. New Zealand has brought in Matt Henry and Tim Southee for Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.