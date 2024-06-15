England wins rain-affected T20 World Cup match and must sweat on Scotland

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — England has extended its defense of the Twenty20 World Cup title for a few more hours after a must-win over Namibia in a rain-affected match in Antigua. To reach the Super Eight, England first had to beat Namibia. England rallied to 122-5 in 10 overs and beat Namibia by 41 runs. England then had to wait and hope Scotland lost to unbeaten Australia in Saint Lucia later to be sure of advancing from Group B. The India-Canada game was abandoned in Florida without a ball bowled. The outfield in Broward County Stadium was too wet for play and the match was called off only an hour after its scheduled morning start. Unbeaten India had already qualified for the Super Eight.

