England wins, France loses and Uruguay cruises at U20 World Cup

By The Associated Press
England's Dane Scarlett, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Tunisia during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group E soccer match at Diego Maradona stadium in La Plata, Argentina, Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gustavo Garello]

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — England has beaten Tunisia 1-0 and France collapsed against an organized South Korea 2-1 at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina. Dane Scarlett’s first-half header proved to be enough for England in La Plata. Tunisia had few opportunities to equalize during their Group E match. France’s nerves were also evident against South Korea in Mendoza. South Korea opened the scoring in the 22nd minute through Lee Seung-won and doubled its lead in the second half from a Lee Young-jun header. France finally scored from the spot thanks to Alan Virginius. Also on Monday, Uruguay beat Iraq 4-0 and Gambia beat Honduras 2-1.

