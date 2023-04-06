England wins 1st women’s Finalissima in shootout vs. Brazil

LONDON (AP) — England’s Chloe Kelly has scored the winning spot-kick to settle the inaugural women’s Finalissima after a dramatic game against Brazil watched by 83,132 fans at Wembley ended in a 4-2 penalty shootout victory for the hosts. Ella Toone looked to have secured the win for England in a match between the champions of Europe and South America. Her 23rd-minute strike was the game’s only goal going into the third minute of second-half stoppage time. But Andressa Alves exploited a mistake by goalkeeper Mary Earps to force the shootout where Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood and Kelly got the job done for England.

