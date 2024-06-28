England winger Gordon escapes serious injury from bike accident during downtime at Euro 2024

BLANKENHAIN, Germany (AP) — It was supposed to be the perfect opportunity for a nice photograph to send back to the family. Instead it turned into what could have been a tournament-ending accident for England winger Anthony Gordon at the European Championship. Gordon has showed up for an England news conference on Friday sporting a huge graze on his chin and cuts on his nose, fingers and arms after falling off his bike during some downtime with other players from the England team on Wednesday. Gordon says “I was going down the hill and tried to take a picture for my family and before I knew it I was face first into the floor.” Gordon appears to have escaped serious injury despite going “10 feet in the air, chin-first.”

