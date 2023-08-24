England winger Anthony Watson is out of the Rugby World Cup because of a calf injury

LONDON (AP) — England’s preparations for the Rugby World Cup have been further hit after winger Anthony Watson was ruled out of the tournament because of a calf injury. Watson was hurt in England’s 29-10 loss in Ireland and has been replaced in the 33-man World Cup squad by Jonny May. May will start against Fiji on Saturday in the teams’ final warmup game. Watson has battled back from long-term knee and Achilles injuries and was expected to start against Argentina in England’s opening World Cup match on Sept. 9. England captain Owen Farrell and No. 8 Billy Vunipola have already been ruled out of that game and the team’s second pool game against Japan on Sept. 17 because of suspension.

