England will prepare for Rugby World Cup quarters against Samoa and welcome back Curry

LE TOUQUET, France (AP) — England will give free-again flanker Tom Curry a chance to start the Rugby World Cup anew against Samoa next weekend. Curry has completed a two-game suspension and tackle school. England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth says he’s delighted to have Curry back and “I don’t think he will hold much back.” Samoa’s defeat to Japan on Thursday secured unbeaten England a place in the quarterfinals in its bye week. There wasn’t much celebrating, according to Wigglesworth, even though they were written off by most beforehand for poor results in the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup warmups. England is guaranteed to finish on top of Pool D no matter the result against Samoa next Saturday in Lille. But Wigglesworth says England will not be experimenting before the quarterfinals.

