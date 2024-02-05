England to prepare for Euro 2024 with warmup games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland

LONDON (AP) — England will prepare for the European Championship by playing warmup games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland in the days leading up to the tournament. The first ever meeting against Bosnia-Herzegovina will take place at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park on June 3. The game against Iceland will be at Wembley Stadium on June 7. Both of the visiting teams are yet to secure their places at Euro 2024 and will be playing in the playoffs in March. Euro 2024 starts June 14. England will be seeking a first title at a major men’s international tournament since the World Cup in 1966 and is in a group containing Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

