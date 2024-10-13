England thumps Scotland to move closer to knockout stage at Women’s T20 World Cup

By The Associated Press
England's Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier celebrates their win against Scotland during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Altaf Qadri]

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Maia Bouchier has smashed 62 not out off 34 balls as England beat Scotland by 10 wickets in their group B clash at the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup. England powered its way to 113-0 in 10 overs as Bouchier put on an unbeaten opening stand with Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, who continued her splendid tournament form to score 51 not out off 26 balls. This was after Scotland was restricted to 109-6 in 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone picked up 2-13 in four overs. With the win, England moved to the top of group B with three successive wins in as many games. Later, India takes on defending champions Australia in a must-win game in group A.

