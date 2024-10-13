England thumps Scotland to move closer to knockout stage at Women’s T20 World Cup

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Maia Bouchier has smashed 62 not out off 34 balls as England beat Scotland by 10 wickets in their group B clash at the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup. England powered its way to 113-0 in 10 overs as Bouchier put on an unbeaten opening stand with Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, who continued her splendid tournament form to score 51 not out off 26 balls. This was after Scotland was restricted to 109-6 in 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone picked up 2-13 in four overs. With the win, England moved to the top of group B with three successive wins in as many games. Later, India takes on defending champions Australia in a must-win game in group A.

