England takes first-innings lead over Sri Lanka thanks to unbeaten 72 by Jamie Smith in first test

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith has pushed England into a 23-run first-innings lead over Sri Lanka in the first test by hitting 72 not out as his team reached 259-6 before play ended early on a weather-affected Day 2. Replying to the Sri Lankans’ 236 all out, England also had 56 from Harry Brook and 42 from Joe Root. Smith is playing in his fourth test match after being brought in as England’s new wicketkeeper for this summer. He had knocks of 95 and 70 during the 3-0 series win over the West Indies last month.

