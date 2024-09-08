England takes 62-run lead into second innings against Sri Lanka but loses Duckett and Pope

By The Associated Press
England's Ollie Pope is bowled Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara during day three of the Third Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Walton]

LONDON (AP) — England has taken a 62-run lead into the second innings after debutant Josh Hull helped to quickly removed Sri Lanka’s tail in a rain-affected morning session on Day 3 of the third and final test at The Oval. However, the Sri Lankans took the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope to leave England on 35-2 at lunch and the match in the balance. England leads by 97, with Dan Lawrence on a cavaliar 20 not out. The English have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Sri Lanka resumed on 211-5 but was dismissed for 263. Young left-armer Hull removed captain Dhananjaya de Silva (69) and Vishwa Fernando (0) and finished with figures of 3-53.

