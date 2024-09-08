England takes 62-run lead into second innings against Sri Lanka but loses Duckett and Pope

LONDON (AP) — England has taken a 62-run lead into the second innings after debutant Josh Hull helped to quickly removed Sri Lanka’s tail in a rain-affected morning session on Day 3 of the third and final test at The Oval. However, the Sri Lankans took the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope to leave England on 35-2 at lunch and the match in the balance. England leads by 97, with Dan Lawrence on a cavaliar 20 not out. The English have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Sri Lanka resumed on 211-5 but was dismissed for 263. Young left-armer Hull removed captain Dhananjaya de Silva (69) and Vishwa Fernando (0) and finished with figures of 3-53.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.