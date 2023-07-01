England takes 3 wickets but Australia leads by 313 on fourth morning at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — England has repaid Australia with short-ball bowling and snared three wickets to rein in the visitors on the fourth morning of the second Ashes test at Lord’s. Overnight batters Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith followed by Travis Head were dismissed in a half-hour period after drinks. By lunch Australia was 222-5 in its second innings and leading by a solid 313 runs. But England hopes were revived. Khawaja was out for 77 and Smith for 34. Head fell for 7 to a great one-handed catch by Joe Root at short leg. Stuart Broad took two of the wickets and Josh Tongue one. Cameron Green was on 15 at lunch and Alex Carey on 10.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.