England survives major scare to beat Italy 27-24 in Rome in Six Nations opener

ROME (AP) — England has survived a major scare by Italy to win their Six Nations opener 27-24 in Rome. The Azzurri had to console themselves with outscoring England three tries to two, posting their most points ever against England, and losing by the narrowest margin ever. England ran its unbeaten record against Italy to 31 straight matches but it didn’t take the lead until the 45th minute and held on. New Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada’s reign got off to a promising start as the Azzurri raced 10-0 ahead. Italy led at halftime 17-14. England dominated territory in the second half and added 10 points to move in front 27-17 without kicking on. Italy earned a deserved losing bonus point in the 85th minute with Monty Ioane’s converted try.

