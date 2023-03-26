England star Phil Foden misses game after appendix surgery

LONDON (AP) — England player Phil Foden has been ruled out of the European Championship qualifier against Ukraine after having his appendix removed hours before kickoff. The Football Association said the Manchester City forward underwent surgery on Sunday morning. No estimate has been given on how long Foden is expected to be out while he recovers but he is likely to miss City’s Premier League game against Liverpool next Saturday and could be a doubt for his team’s Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match against Bayern Munich on April 11.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.