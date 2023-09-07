England springs Rugby World Cup selection surprises with Mitchell and May; Ford starts at 10

LE TOUQUET, France (AP) — Coach Steve Borthwick has sprung two surprises by putting scrumhalf Alex Mitchell and wing Jonny May straight into England’s starting team for its Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina. Neither of them were in his original tournament squad. Mitchell was in at No. 9 ahead of veterans Ben Youngs and Danny Care. Mitchell was a late callup following an injury to Jack van Poortvliet. May was drafted in when Anthony Watson was injured and ruled out the tournament. England will be captained on Saturday in Marseille by flanker Courtney Lawes with regular skipper Owen Farrell suspended for four games.

