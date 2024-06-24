England spinner Shoaib Bashir makes unwanted history by conceding 38 runs in one over

WORCESTER, England (AP) — England spinner Shoaib Bashir has made unwanted history by conceding 38 runs in a single over in an English county championship match. The 20-year-old Bashir was playing for Worcestershire against Surrey on Monday. Bashir was hit for five straight sixes by fellow England international Dan Lawrence and conceded five wides before sending down a no-ball that was hit for a single. It tied the most expensive over in County Championship history. Alex Tudor also conceded 38 runs for Surrey against Lancashire in 1998. It was only the 12th first-class match for Bashir. He made his England test debut on the tour of India in February and March.

