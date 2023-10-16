England slams Farrell critics and semifinal underdog status: ‘We are not just turning up’

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Booing by England supporters greeted the name of captain Owen Farrell when the team was announced before their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in Marseille on Sunday. Farrell is a divisive figure in a mediocre team but he Farrell and England had their best performance in two years to beat Fiji 30-24 and reach the semifinals. England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth says Farrell doesn’t have to prove anything to them. Wigglesworth also brushed off their heavy underdog status ahead of their semifinal against defending champion South Africa, which crushed England in the 2019 final. Wigglesworth says, “We are not there for a holiday, we are not there just to turn up.”

