England-Serbia Euro 2024 match is deemed ‘high risk’ but messages are mixed

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Because England vs. Serbia on Sunday has been tagged high risk by police, it’s the only Euro 2024 game where fans in the Gelsenkirchen stadium are restricted to low alcohol beer. But it’s a different story elsewhere in the city where organizers are preparing for a festival atmosphere, despite concerns about potential crowd violence. Wilhelm Weßels, the head of the city of Gelsenkirchen Euros office, says, “We’ve plenty of alcohol.” That’s 80,000 liters of beer to be precise, he says. If it sounds like the messages to fans are mixed in Gelsenkirchen, it is because they are.

