England-Serbia Euro 2024 match is deemed ‘high risk’ but messages are mixed

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE -English soccer fans spray beer before the group D match between England and France during the Euro 2012 soccer championship in Donetsk, Ukraine, Ukraine, Monday, June 11, 2012. The message to English soccer fans at Euro 2024 is clear: behave or else. A range of measures are being taken to avoid or clamp down on trouble from England supporters at the monthlong tournament in Germany, which kicks off on Friday. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sergei Chuzavkov]

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Because England vs. Serbia on Sunday has been tagged high risk by police, it’s the only Euro 2024 game where fans in the Gelsenkirchen stadium are restricted to low alcohol beer. But it’s a different story elsewhere in the city where organizers are preparing for a festival atmosphere, despite concerns about potential crowd violence. Wilhelm Weßels, the head of the city of Gelsenkirchen Euros office, says, “We’ve plenty of alcohol.” That’s 80,000 liters of beer to be precise, he says. If it sounds like the messages to fans are mixed in Gelsenkirchen, it is because they are.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.