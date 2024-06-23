England secures spot in T20 World Cup semis, South Africa wins toss and bowls against West Indies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Fast bowler Chris Jordan got a hat trick and the American cricket team lost five wickets in six balls as England secured its spot in the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals. Defending champion England crushed the United States by 10 wickets with 62 balls remaining in the Super Eight game. Jordan grabbed four wickets off five balls in his last over to dismantle the U.S. for 115 runs and become the first Englishman to claim a hat trick in T20 internationals. Captain Jos Buttler then smashed 83 not out off 38 balls, including five sixes in one over against Harmeet Singh, as England raced to 117-0. South Africa must now avoid defeat against West Indies later Sunday to also qualify.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.