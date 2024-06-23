England secures spot in T20 World Cup semis, South Africa beats West Indies by 3 wickets

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Fast bowler Chris Jordan got a hat trick and the American cricket team lost five wickets in six balls as England secured its spot in the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals. Defending champion England crushed the United States by 10 wickets with 62 balls remaining in the Super Eight game. Jordan grabbed four wickets off five balls in his last over to dismantle the U.S. for 115 runs and become the first Englishman to claim a hat trick in T20 internationals. South Africa sealed a place in the semifinals for the first time since 2014 when it beat co-host the West Indies by three wickets in a thrilling rain-affected match at North South, Antigua. They will go through along with England from Group 2. Both co-hosts, the West Indies and United States, now have been eliminated.

