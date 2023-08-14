England scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet to miss Rugby World Cup because of injury

LONDON (AP) — England scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet will miss the Rugby World Cup after sustaining an ankle injury in a warmup match for the tournament. Van Poortvliet is England’s starting No. 9. He hobbled off the field in the 19-17 win over Wales at Twickenham on Saturday and was later seen on crutches. Alex Mitchell has been called into the squad as his replacement. England plays Ireland away on Saturday in its last warmup game before the World Cup starts on Sept. 8.

