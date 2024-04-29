England rugby player Billy Vunipola arrested and fined after nightclub incident on Spain island

England rugby international Billy Vunipola has been arrested and fined after an incident at a nightclub in the Spanish island of Mallorca in which police officers reportedly used a Taser to subdue him. English club Saracens released a statement on behalf of the 31-year-old Vunipola on X, formerly Twitter, in which he said he got involved in an “unfortunate misunderstanding” that got out of hand as he left a night spot in Palma in the early hours of Sunday. Vunipola says he was charged with “resisting the law” and paid a fine of 240 euros following what he described as an “express trial.” Vunipola says “the Spanish police investigation has now closed.”

