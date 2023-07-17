England recalls James Anderson for the fourth Ashes test against Australia

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — James Anderson is back in England’s team for the fourth Ashes test against Australia starting Wednesday in Manchester. The 40-year-old seam bowler was rested for the third test in Leeds but returns to the side in place of Ollie Robinson. It is the only change to the team that defeated Australia by three wickets at Headingley. That result that cut England’s deficit to 2-1 in the five-match series. Anderson’s recall comes at Old Trafford. That is the home ground of the veteran’s county team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.