England qualifies for the European Championship with a win over Italy. Denmark thwarts San Marino

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
England's Declan Rice reacts after teammate Harry Kane, right, scored their third goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

England has become the ninth team to book a place at next year’s European Championship after beating Italy 3-1 at Wembley. It was two years after England lost the final to the Italians at the same stadium. Denmark and Hungary could also have qualified Tuesday but both will have to wait until the next qualifying games in November. Tiny San Marino briefly looked on track for a historic draw in its narrow loss to the Danes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.