England qualifies for the European Championship with a win over Italy. Denmark thwarts San Marino

England has become the ninth team to book a place at next year’s European Championship after beating Italy 3-1 at Wembley. It was two years after England lost the final to the Italians at the same stadium. Denmark and Hungary could also have qualified Tuesday but both will have to wait until the next qualifying games in November. Tiny San Marino briefly looked on track for a historic draw in its narrow loss to the Danes.

