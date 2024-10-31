England prop Marler apologizes to All Blacks fans after calling for haka to be scrapped

LONDON (AP) — England prop Joe Marler has apologized for calling for the All Blacks’ famous pre-match haka to be scrapped. Ahead of England’s match against New Zealand on Saturday, the 34-year-old Marler had said the pre-kickoff ritual “needs binning. It’s ridiculous.” Marler had been part of the 36-man training squad that was preparing for the test, but he was not selected for the match at Twickenham. He says “Just wanted to jump on here and say sorry to any New Zealand fans I upset with my poorly articulated tweet earlier in the week.” He adds that he wants “to see the restrictions lifted to allow for a response without sanction.”

