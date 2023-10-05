England pick Farrell and Ford together to face Samoa at the Rugby World Cup

LILLE, France (AP) — Owen Farrell will captain England beside flyhalf George Ford with Tom Curry back from suspension to face Samoa at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday in Lille. England has won Pool D with three straight wins and is gearing up for the quarterfinals. The side has 13 of the 15 who started against Argentina on the opening weekend. Curry was sent off in that win. The only changes are Farrell and Jonny May. Ford and Farrell have not started together since the 2021 Six Nations. Samoa has picked a new tight five and four new backs including former All Black Lima Sopoaga after losing to Japan.

