England overcomes Wales from behind at Twickenham in Six Nations

LONDON (AP) — England has come from behind at Twickenham to subdue Wales 16-14 in Six Nations rugby. With two wins from two games, England is on top of the standings. Defending champion Ireland, which hosts Italy on Sunday, has a game in hand. England was down at halftime for a second straight test after Italy last weekend and prevailed again. It climbed from 14-5 behind at halftime by controlling the second half thanks to a better kicking game, defense, and a far more experienced bench. The sustained pressure earned England a try and two penalties to get in front for the first time in the 72nd minute and comfortably stay there as Wales ran out of ideas and finished with 14 men.

