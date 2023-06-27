England opts for all-seam attack in 2nd Ashes test while Australia ponders who to leave out

LONDON (AP) — England has surprisingly recalled Worcestershire fast bowler Josh Tongue for the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord’s. Express pacer Mark Wood and frontline spinner Moeen Ali weren’t considered fit enough. Tongue replacing Ali is the only change by England after losing the first test at Edgbaston by two wickets. England has set up an all-seam attack with Joe Root’s part-time off-breaks in the second match starting on Wednesday. Captain Ben Stokes says he will bowl more. Australia captain Pat Cummins says their team will be finalized before the toss. The choice is the same at Edgbaston; one pacer to leave out among Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland or Josh Hazlewood. Lord’s is expected to be more bowler friendly than Edgbaston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.