England on track to win series against Sri Lanka by dominating second test after Atkinson century

LONDON (AP) — England has moved into a powerful position to win the series against Sri Lanka by taking a stranglehold on the second test at Lord’s after an unlikely century by Gus Atkinson and another batting collapse by the tourists. Atkinson’s entertaining 118 led England to 427 all out before lunch before Sri Lanka was skittled for 196 in 55.3 overs to face a 231-run first-innings deficit on Day 2 Friday. England chose not to enforce the follow-on and reached stumps on 25-1, with a lead of 256. England won the first test in Manchester last week so is on track to wrap up a second straight series victory this international summer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.