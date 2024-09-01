England needs 3 wickets to win series-clinching second test against Sri Lanka at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — England is three wickets away from a series-clinching victory over Sri Lanka in the second test at Lord’s after reducing the tourists to 260-7 by tea on Day 4. Chasing a world-record 483 for victory, the Sri Lankans still need 223 more runs at the home of cricket. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva is on 45 not out and enjoying an unbroken 60-run partnership with Milan Rathnayake (26 not out). Having resumed on 53-2, Sri Lanka has shown plenty of fight. Dimuth Karunaratne (55) and Dinesh Chandimal (58) hit half-centuries along with 36 for Angelo Mathews. Kamindu Mendis followed Mathews and Chandimal in losing his wicket after lunch when he flashed an edge off Gus Atkinson to Ben Duckett at second slip.

